Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG's market position in the refractive surgery market. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape within the refractive surgery market. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the refractive surgery market.
- SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - India, Japan, China, Australia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Brazil.
- SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG's company shares (in Revenues) information for the refractive surgery market.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG's operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Quantel Medical SA
