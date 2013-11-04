Schwinn 170 Upright Exercise Bike Review Now Available at Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The Schwinn 170 is a new upright exercise bike that went on sale in October 2013, and a review of this bike is now available at Exercise-Review-Site.com.



According to this product review, the Schwinn 170 is a top-of-the-range bike that has 25 resistance levels that will challenge even the fittest of athletes, and 29 individual workout programs.



In addition, it has a large dual track two-window LCD display with 13 different readouts, which include speed, time, distance, calories burned, pulse, % complete, etc.



The bike itself is very easy to assemble out of the box, and once constructed, it is said to be very strong and sturdy. It is also very smooth and quiet when it is being used, and includes a 3-speed fan to keep people cool during each workout.



This new Schwinn 170 bike also benefits from having a USB port and built-in speakers so that users can listen to music whilst working out on this machine.



Commenting on this new upright bicycle, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"This new Schwinn 170 model is arguably the best new upright bike in 2013 because it has so many impressive features."



"Not only does it have lots of resistance levels and workout programs, but it also has full tracking capabilities so that you can track your progress, and offers maximum comfort thanks to the smoothness of the ride, the comfortable seat, the adjustable handlebars and the 3-speed cooling fan."



Anyone that would like to read a full review of the Schwinn 170 upright exercise bike, and find out where to buy this bicycle for the best price, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/11/schwinn-170-upright-exercise-bike-review.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.