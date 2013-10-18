Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike Review Now Available at Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- A review of the new Schwinn 270 recumbent exercise bike is now available at Exercise-Review-Site.com, and the first impressions have been very positive.



According to this product review, the Schwinn 270 appears to be even better than the previous 240 and 250 models because it has some exciting new features.



For a start, this particular exercise bicycle will challenge even the fittest of people, and provide its users with a variety of different workouts because there are 25 resistance levels altogether and 29 individual workout programs.



Furthermore it also has a much-improved LCD display that can display 13 different pieces of data (time, speed, distance covered, pulse, etc), and comes with its own built-in speakers, a USB port and a 3-speed cooling fan.



The Schwinn 270 exercise bike also offers people a quiet, smooth and very comfortable workout because the seat offers both back and leg support and is fully padded, whilst the bike itself is very quiet in operation.



Commenting on this new 2013 model from Schwinn, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"The Schwinn 240 and Schwinn 250 recumbent bikes were both very impressive and each received a lot of positive customer reviews, but this 2013 model looks to be even better."



"The two-window LCD display is a vast improvement on previous models, and the fact that it is extremely comfortable and offers many different workout programs and lots of resistance levels ensures that people will never get bored of this bike."



"I personally like the fact that it includes a cooling fan and speakers on the actual display as well, but overall this bike has lots of impressive features that make this one of the best recumbent exercise bikes on the market in 2013 in my opinion."



Anyone that would like to read a full review of the Schwinn 270 recumbent exercise bike, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/10/schwinn-270-recumbent-exercise-bike.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.