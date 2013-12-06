Schwinn 430 and 470 Elliptical Training Machines Are Two of the Best New Elliptical Trainers in 2013, Reports Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Exercise-Review-Site.com have recently been looking at some of Schwinn's new elliptical trainers for 2013, and they have been full of praise for the Schwinn 430 and the Schwinn 470 elliptical training machines in particular.



According to this recent article, elliptical trainers are beneficial because they work both the upper and lower body, and from a weight loss point of view, they can help people burn as much as 400 calories in just 30 minutes.



There are lots of top quality ellipticals available these days that are ideal for home use, and these two new ones from Schwinn are two of the best ones on the market in 2013, according to this latest report.



A spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"The Schwinn 430 elliptical trainer offers a smooth, quiet workout and will challenge even the fittest of athletes because there are 20 resistance levels and 22 different workout programs."



"It also comes with some impressive extras because in addition to the large LCD display, it also has full goal tracking capabilities, user settings for two people, a USB port, a sound system, a water bottle holder, a media tray and a three-speed cooling fan."



"The Schwinn 470 elliptical trainer is even better because as well as all of these same features, this one offers 25 resistance levels and 29 workout programs, which is why it is slightly more expensive than the 430 model."



Anyone that would like to find out more about the new Schwinn 430 and 470 elliptical training machines, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/12/3-new-elliptical-trainers-for-2013.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.