Schwinn A10 Upright Exercise Bike Review Now Available at Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Exercise-Review-Site.com regularly review some of the latest exercise and fitness equipment, and in their most recent blog post they have taken a look at the Schwinn A10 upright exercise bike, which is new for 2013.



According to this latest review, the Schwinn A10 is not necessarily the best exercise bike on the market, but it is still a good quality entry-level bike that has received a lot of very positive reviews.



It is said to offer a smooth and very quiet workout, whilst also offering challenging and varied workouts due to the fact that there are 8 levels of magnetic resistance and 7 individual workout programs.



This A10 model also has some nice extra features, including an impressive LCD display that has built-in speakers and MP3 connectivity, as well as a water bottle holder and a media tray.



Commenting on this Schwinn A10 upright exercise bicycle, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"Schwinn have come up with some great new exercise bikes for 2013, and this particular model certainly doesn't disappoint."



"Whilst it doesn't have as many workout programs or resistance levels as the more expensive 130 and 170 models, which are also new for 2013, it is still a strong and sturdy bicycle that offers a varied and challenging workout."



"Furthermore it is also really easy to assemble and enables people to listen to music, read their favorite books or magazines, or use their iPad, for example, thanks to the speakers and media tray that are included with this bike, which help to make it one of the best low-cost exercise bikes currently available in 2013."



Anyone that would like to read a full review of this Schwinn A10 upright exercise bike, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/12/schwinn-a10-upright-exercise-bike-review.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.