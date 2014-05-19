Schwinn Spin Bikes That Are Available to Buy in 2014 Are Reviewed at Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Anyone who has ever contemplated buying a spinning exercise bike that they can use at home, will know that there are so many to choose from nowadays. However Schwinn spinning bikes have always been amongst the top-sellers, which is why the team at Exercise-Review-Site.com have recently been taking a closer look at some of their most popular models.



According to this latest blog post, there are three spin bikes from Schwinn that are all gym-standard bikes that are more than good enough for everyday home use.



These include their premium offering, the Schwinn AC Performance Plus Indoor Cycling Bike, as well as the AC Sport Indoor Cycle Trainer and the IC Pro Indoor Cycling Bike.



The Performance Plus model is said to be the ideal choice for those people with no budget constraints, but this article discusses some of the features and benefits of the two slightly cheaper models as well, and it is clear that these two are also worth considering.



Commenting on these spinning bicycles from Schwinn, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"We have recently been discussing some of the best spinning bikes in 2014 on our blog, and the Schwinn Performance Plus was one of the few bikes that made it onto this list."



"However it is worth pointing out that a few of the other models from Schwinn are also gym-standard machines that are strong and durable enough to last many years, and will deliver a smooth, quiet and challenging workout."



Anyone that would like to read more about these three spin bikes from Schwinn, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2014/05/schwinn-spin-bikes-that-you-can-buy-in-2014.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.