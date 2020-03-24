Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Sciatica Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Sciatica Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Sciatica diagnosed population in the seven major markets was found to be 26,761,073 cases in 2017.

2. The most Sciatica prevalent cases were recorded in the United States.

3. Japan accounted for 4,265,022 diagnosed prevalent cases of Sciatica in 2017.

4. Among the Sciatica patients, approximately, 70–90% of the cases of Sciatica are reported due to lumbar disc herniation.



Key benefits of the report



1. Sciatica market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Sciatica epidemiology and Sciatica market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Sciatica market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Sciatica market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Sciatica market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Sciatica market.



Request for sample pages



"The severe cases of Sciatica are more prominent in females than in males."



Patients are best aided by a Sciatica treatment plan, which is individualized depends on the patient's symptoms, diagnosis, and response to various treatments. Many cases of the disease go away within a few weeks using conservative Sciatica treatment methods.



Currently, Sciatica market holds no approved therapy. The current Sciatica therapeutic landscape in the US is driven by several approved therapies. Sciatica market is estimated to be USD 2,931.21 Million in 2017, which is anticipated to increase by 2030. The major reason for market upsurge is the launch of the most anticipated upcoming therapies, which are considered to bring a change in the current market scenario. The market of Sciatica holds treatment options that are supportive in nature, such as conservative (nonsurgical) and surgical methods. Conservative Sciatica treatment further includes physical therapy, behavioural therapies, or pharmacological therapies.



The patients are mostly benefited by physical therapy, which includes multiple options to get relief from the unbearable pain. Physical therapy also constitutes the application of the alternate hot and cold therapies to release muscle tension and pressure, thereby enabling the blood flow.



Specific stimulation techniques can also be opted, like Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), which excites the sensory nerves and provides symptomatic relief. Patients are also advised by the physicians to opt for specific behavioural therapies by which it is easy for them to diagnose and treat the disease efficiently. Several different classes of medications are used for Sciatica treatment, such as pain killers, anti-inflammatories, antidepressants, muscle relaxants, calcium channel ?2-? ligands, epidural steroids, topical pain medications, and opioids.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Sciatica treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. SP-102 (Semdexa)

2. SI-6603 (Condoliase)

And many others



The key players in Sciatica market are:

1. Scilex Holding

2. Seikagaku Corporation

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Sciatica Market Overview at a Glance

3 Sciatica Disease Background and Overview

4 Sciatica Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1 United States

5.2 EU5 Countries

5.1 Germany

5.2 France

5.3 Italy

5.4 Spain

5.5 United Kingdom

5.6 Japan

6 Sciatica Treatment

7 The American College of Physicians (ACP) Guidelines

8 The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence

9 Unmet Needs

10 Sciatica Emerging Drugs

10.1 Key Cross Competition

10.2 SP-102 (Semdexa): Scilex Holding

10.3 SI-6603 (Condoliase): Seikagaku Corporation

11 Sciatica 7 Major Market Analysis

12 The United States Market Outlook

12.1 United States Market Size

13 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

13.2 France

13.3 Italy

13.4 Spain

13.5 United Kingdom

14 Japan: Market Outlook

15 Market Drivers

16 Market Barriers

17 Appendix

18 DelveInsight Capabilities

19 Disclaimer

20 About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight