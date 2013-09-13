Sciatica Pain Patients in NJ Get Help from Physical Therapy at Carteret Comprehensive Medical Care

Carteret, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Sciatica pain can be a debilitating and ongoing condition but Sciatica pain NJ patients can find relief with physical therapy treatments tailored to their needs.



Sciatic pain, also known as sciatica, is the inflammation of the sciatic nerve. The sciatic nerve runs from the spinal cord down the legs, and inflammation usually causes pain and tenderness through the leg.



Carteret Comprehensive Medical Care (CCMC) understands that combatting sciatica problems can be an ongoing battle. However, they also understand the steps needed to manage pain and find relief. Their patients are singing the praises of the benefits of physical therapy they have received at this medical facility. “I was having a lot of pain in my lower back, right hip and thigh. Since finishing my treatment with CCMC I have no more pain in these areas. The doctors and staff made my experience a lot easier by telling me what needs to be done and educating me on why it helps. The most important thing I learned is that if you have pain, get help,” patient David S. wrote in a testimonial.



While the most common treatment prescribed for sciatica is rest, which allows the inflammation of the nerve to calm down, exercise and physical therapy can also help treat and prevent sciatic pain. According to the CCMC website each physical therapy NJ treatment begins with a heating and/or stretching session. The session continues with a focus on physical exercises designed around the patient’s condition to strengthen the body. These exercises normally progress in difficulty and intensity over the course of many sessions. The sciatica physical therapy session usually ends with an icing session or therapeutic massage; electro-stimulus may be utilized again during this cool down period.



Sciatic pain is just one of the health conditions treated at CCMC. Their healthcare facility and staff are experts at treating Ankle and Foot Pain, Arthritis, Back Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Disc Disorders, Fibromyalgia, Headaches and Migraines and other musculoskeletal health issues.



About Carteret Comprehensive Medical Care

Carteret Comprehensive Medical Care is a value driven healthcare facility that provides optimal care with a proven multi-disciplinary medical approach. Their staff of over 20 board certified providers tailors a customized plan to provide safe and effective pain relief methods. Their offices in Carteret, Edison and Monroe serve the surrounding New Jersey area. For more information, visit http://www.theccmc.com/.