SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company. and its shareholders by potentially failing to implement adequate internal controls and possibly misstating the company's financial results.



SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $72.41 million in 2009 to $133.64 million in 2011 and that its respective Net Income increased from $11.95 million to $28.46 million.



Shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) grew from $0.83 per share in Jan. 2009 to as high as $7.14 per share in July 2012.



On February 22, 2013, SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will be restating its financial statements for each of the first, second and third quarters of 2012 and financial statements for each of the second and third quarters of 2011 and for the year ended December 31, 2011.



Shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) declined from $4.86 per share on Friday, Feb. 22, 2013, to $4.36 per share on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.



Those who are current long-term investors in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com