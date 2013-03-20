SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) Long Term Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Directors Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- An investor in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) filed a lawsuit against directors of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties in connection certain statements was announced.



If you are a current long-term investor in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendant allegedly mislead investors about business, operation and prospects of developing treatments for cancer and infectious diseases in China and other international markets and as a result of the statements shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) allegedly traded at inflated prices.



SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $72.41 million in 2009 to $133.64 million in 2011 and that its respective Net Income increased from $11.95 million to $28.46 million.



Shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) grew from $0.83 per share in Jan. 2009 to as high as $7.14 per share in July 2012.



On February 22, 2013, SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will be restating its financial statements for each of the first, second and third quarters of 2012 and financial statements for each of the second and third quarters of 2011 and for the year ended December 31, 2011.



Shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declined from $4.86 per share on Friday, Feb. 22, 2013, to $4.36 per share on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.



Those who are current long-term investors in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com