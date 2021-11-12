Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Science Magazine Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Science Magazine Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Science Magazine Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Nature Research (Germany),Science (United Kingdom),Springer Nature (Germany),RELX plc (United Kingdom),National Geographic Partners (United States),Bentham Science Publishers (United Arab Emirates),HarperCollins Publishers LLC (United States),Kalmbach Media (United States),O'Reilly Media Inc. (United States),Royan Institute (Iran)



Definition:

A science magazine is a periodic publication with various news, views, and reports about science, mostly written for a non-expert audience. In contrast, to a periodical publication, which usually includes primary research and reviews which is written by the scientific experts is known as a "scientific journal". The science magazine is also widely referred to as science journal, which is one of the peer-reviewed educational journals of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) that is named to be one of the world's top academic journals. This was first published in the year 1880, and is currently circulated weekly and also has a subscriber base of almost 130,000. Because the institutional subscriptions and the online access are now serving a larger audience, hence it is estimated to have a readership of approximately 570,400 people. The major focus of this magazine is publishing all the important and original scientific researches and their respective research reviews, but the Science magazine also publishes the news related to science, opinions on the science policies and some other matters of interest to the scientists and others who all are concerned with the wide consequences of science and technology. Unlike most of the scientific magazines, which focus on just a particular field, Science and its challenging Nature covers the full range of all the scientific disciplines.



Market Trend:

Growth in Digital Publishing

Availability of Online Open Access (OA) Publication Model



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for English-language Scientific and Technical Journal Publishing

Upsurging Demand for E-Books across the World



Challenges:

The Growing Concern about Explosion of Data-Intensive Research

Fluctuating Price of Raw Material



Opportunities:

High Adoption From The Developing Countries Such as India, China



The Global Science Magazine Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (National Geographic, Psychology, Popular Mechanics, Others), Application (Individual, Commercial), Peer Review Type (Single-blind, Double-blind, Open review, Transferable, Collaborative, Post-publication), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-Users (Students, Professionals, Colleges, Institutes, Research Organization, Others), Major Type (Independent-Type, Administrator-Type)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



