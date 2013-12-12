Science of Mind Columnist "Dr. Terry" Reveals Success Secrets on Wealthy Thoughts Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Dr. Terry Cole-Whittaker (“Dr. Terry”), author of What You Say About Me is None of My Business and contributor to Science of Mind magazine, recently opened up on Wealthy Thoughts radio, sharing her success secrets with host Richard Levy. Dr. Terry’s interview can accessed for free at http://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/74434/science-of-mind-interview-with-dr-terry-cole-whittaker.



Dr. Terry is no stranger to success. In her interview on Wealthy Thoughts, she discusses the ways in which she has manifested everything she has ever wanted in life. Her manifestations have resulted in publishing seven books, hosting her own TV show on 15 stations across the country, owning her own company called Success Plus, and being named Mrs. California (and runner up to Mrs. America).



Wealthy Thoughts with Richard Levy airs live every Monday at 12 p.m. PST, 2 p.m. CST, and 3 p.m. EST with new shows each week. Archived shows can be played at any time by visiting http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2195/wealthy-thoughts.



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. Contact Executive Producer Nathan Jett at 480-553-5768 for additional details.



About Richard Levy

Richard Levy is a nationally acclaimed motivational speaker, author and life coach. He is best known for his “Thoughts Make You Wealthy” philosophy, which focuses on identifying negative habits and replacing them with abundant thoughts and behaviors that cultivate personal and professional success. Levy’s philosophy is practiced by thousands of people across the country and has helped transform the lives of many.



Levy’s positive lifestyle led him to personal and professional success and now his pursuit to help others learn to think their way to abundant lives of success, wealth, health and love. He speaks at events all across the country and regularly holds wealth seminars. His first book, “Thoughts Make You Wealthy,” was published in 2012. Levy lives in Chicago, where he enjoys spending time with his wife Anne and their two dogs, Lucy and Ricky.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio, LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) and WorldTalk Radio Network (http://www.worldtalkradio.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to eight niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, The Green Living Channel, VoiceAmerica Kids Channel and World Talk Radio Variety Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in Internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 10 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.