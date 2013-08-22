Science Prophet Goes Live

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Science Prophet is a nonprofit, digital community, facilitating thought and discussion on scientific and technological developments and their impacts on civilisation, both now and in the future.



Through accessible articles, Science Prophet shares the thoughts of leading researchers from around the world, sparking debate about what tomorrow’s societies could look like, and how they would impact the individual.



Backed and developed by Crocotta R&D Limited, the site is hoping to bring together a global science community.



The website went live at midnight on the 30th July, and expansions to the site are already planned, with a second phase due to launch towards the end of the year.



Owner and creator of Science Prophet, Robert Sugar, stated that “the website will be a bold front for the science community, and will be an active force in deciding how best to utilise the technologies that we see arriving everyday.”



Sticking to its research roots, Science Prophet has pledged to find and test new social models on the site, including collective intelligence models, funding systems and methods of structuring time, as well as engaging the community in what it calls a “higher plain of discussion.”



The project is far from complete, whilst fully manned and operational, what’s currently online is but a fraction of the full vision, a vision that will hopefully be realised by the end of the year.



Every visit to the site, every article browsed, every social media share; it all brings Science Prophet closer to reach the next level. So the Science Prophet Team implores all readers to explore Science Prophet, and connect with Science Prophet, but above all else, to join the community and register with Science Prophet. Thank you!



More information at

https://www.scienceprophet.com/

https://www.scienceprophet.com/Articles/Lounge/Mission/



For inquiries contact Liam Desroy (Editor) at scienceprophet@scienceprophet.com