Science Smart Toys Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Jennifer Reyes is a Kansas City based American inventor and a devoted mother of nine children. She has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for Science Smart Toys, an upcoming toy outlet based on scientific and educational toys that will help children discover, learn and explore in a fun way. The project took 16 years in the making and this campaign will give Jennifer a chance to make her lifelong dream come true.



"The project has been patent pending for nearly two years and will be awarded a patent soon." Said Jennifer Reyes, the Founder of Science Smart Toys, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "I am now raising money to start the process of manufacturing these toys and I need your help to bring this project to life." She added. According to Jennifer, Science Smart Toys will create a passion for learning in children by blending education and fun together.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/space79/science-smart-toys and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the manufacturing of these smart toys. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 300,000 and Jennifer is offering rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Jennifer Reyes

She seeks support from parents and teachers worldwide for this project and she is welcoming everyone to become a part of her recently launched Kickstarter campaign.



