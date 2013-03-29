Science Vale UK Enterprise Zone Leaps Forward at Milton Park, Oxford

Oxford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- The Government's Enterprise Zone policy is delivering confidence in the commercial sector, as evidenced today by the announcement of a £15Million new office development by MEPC at Milton Park, Oxford, which is part of the Science Vale UK Enterprise Zone.



Communities Secretary Eric Pickles said “Economic growth is this government’s top priority and Enterprise Zones are the engine room of that strategy. They are a fantastic way to attract the jobs and business investment that local areas need. MEPC is showing that is true in the Science Vale UKEnterprise Zone by starting construction of its largest office development at Milton Park for over 10 years - so it is a really important step that will create 500 new local jobs."



Located in the heart of this thriving business community, the 101 and 102 Park Drive development will be Oxfordshire's only new Grade A office accommodation in two world class buildings. Surrounded by 2000 trees in 300 acres of outstanding landscaped grounds, these offices will be designed and built to the best modern standards, offering minimal environmental impact and the lowest running costs.



Andrew Barlow, commercial director at MEPC, explains, "Offices of this calibre belong at Milton Park. Whether taken by one company or occupied floor by floor, the customers for these buildings will become part of a highly successful business estate which has grown to include 220 companies employing 6500 staff. We are confident that with the buoyant Oxfordshire economy and our own track record at Milton Park, our substantial investment in these buildings will be rewarded with the creation of up to 500 new jobs at Milton Park."



Andrew Barlow adds, "For any business looking for office space, there are considerations beyond the technical specifications of the buildings. Milton Park, with its Enterprise Zone status, offers strongly competitive benefits such as business rates relief, a successful and growing local economy and proximity to one of the world's leading universities. MEPC's supportive ethos delivers an industry beating tenant retention rate of 90%, thanks to a flexible approach and an extensive range of customer amenities."



