Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Scientific Games Corporation : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Scientific Games Corporation : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Scientific Games Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Scientific Games Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Scientific Games Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Scientific Games Corporation (Scientific Games) is a provider of instant tickets, systems and services to the gaming sector worldwide. Its offerings include server based gaming machines and systems, interactive sports betting terminals and systems, wagering systems and services to pari-mutuel operators. Scientific Games also manufactures and markets prepaid cards to various telephone companies. In addition, the company offers value added services such as game design, sales and marketing support and inventory management and warehousing. Furthermore, the company holds long-term contracts for instant lottery tickets with various brands including Deal or No Deal, Major League Baseball, Harley-Davidson, Wheel of Fortune, Monopoly, Hershey's, Slingo, and World Poker Tour. It has operations in over 50 countries. Scientific Games is headquartered in New York, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Scientific Games Corporation



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