Scientific Instrument Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Scientific Instrument market in China to grow at a CAGR of 10.89 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for quality product development. The Scientific Instrument market in China has also been witnessing increased competition forcing a reduction in instrument costs. However, the high cost of instruments is decreasing the adoption rate, which could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Scientific Instrument Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the China region; it also covers the Scientific Instrument market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include Siemens VDO Wuhu Automotive Instrument Co. Ltd., Xi'an Sercel Petroleum Exploration Instrument Complex, and Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd.
Other vendors mentioned in the report: Mettler Toledo (Changzhou) Weighing Equipment Co. Ltd., Tektronix (China) Co. Ltd., Shanghai Nissei Display System Co. Ltd., Hexagon Metrology (Qingdao) Co. Ltd., Fujian Thumb Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd., and Dongfeng Yijin Industry Co. Ltd.
