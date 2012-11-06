Scientific Management Techniques Aligns with Lean Initiatives

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Scientific Manufacturing Techniques’ (SMT) manufacturing skills assessment solves the skills shortage and predicts employee success in the manufacturing facility. The hands-on assessment machines identify and measure the skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot a modern manufacturing facility.



The ability to align the hiring process with Lean/TPM Initiatives is essential in the manufacturing sector. SMT allows industrial firms to…



- Identify Troubleshooting Ability

- Identify Trainability

- Separate Candidates by Skill Level

- Match the Right Person with the Right Job

- Avoid the Bad Hire

- Reduce Employee Turnover



The portable manufacturing skills assessments deliver a scientific based, data driven workforce skill assessment solution that lowers the risk and cost of hiring, as well as drives industrial performance by increasing the skill level of the workforce. The data driven hiring process allows manufacturers to make better hiring decisions based on proven, validated success factors and extend lean initiatives into the hiring process. Identifying and measuring skills prior to hire is the single most effective means to ensure a quality, highly productive hire in manufacturing.



SMT's industrial skill assessment machines are used in the hiring process globally for the selection and evaluation of maintenance mechanics, machine operators, industrial electricians, PLC technicians, electro-mechanical personnel and CNC operation personnel.



SMT's assessment machines replicate conditions found in manufacturing facilities. The machines, together with validated assessment methodologies, identify and measure skills and competencies that traditional written tests are not designed for and are unable to recognize.



Scientific Management Techniques, http://www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades. SMT’s industrial skills training program is a hands-on, 100% demand-driven program. The curriculum has been built by and for industrial operations professionals over the last 37 years. The program is particularly effective in an environment where education and industry work together to address and solve the skills shortage.



Scientific Management Techniques is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



Scientific Management Techniques Inc.

http://www.scientific-management.com

Stephen Berry, President

pr@scientific-management.com

603-421-0222