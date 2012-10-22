Scientific Management Techniques Delivers Global Vocational Training Initiatives

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Developing countries need to train their workforce in order to attract manufacturing capital and raise the standard of living for their citizens. The Scientific Management Techniques’ demand driven skills training program fills global needs by training to the specific skillset required for long-term productive employment in manufacturing. The assessment and training programs are currently deployed in 31 countries, both advanced and developing economies. The global skills shortage in manufacturing is acute and growing. Advanced economies are struggling to fill jobs since many current manufacturing employees are retiring.



Scientific Management Techniques, www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades. An industrial skills survey conducted by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute reported that more than two-thirds (67%) of manufacturing organizations surveyed, experienced a moderate to severe shortage of available and qualified workers. More than half (56%) also anticipated the shortage to grow worse in the next three years.



Bottom-line: Industrial leaders do not have the skilled production personnel needed to maintain high output and quality levels even while unemployment rates exceed 8%. Stephen Berry, President of SMT, commented, "SMT is on the front line of the industrial skills shortage working with global manufacturing clients daily to deliver skill solutions that drive performance on the production floor. We train to the critical skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot an industrial facility. Our extensive experience provides a unique insight regarding the skills required to optimize industrial performance.”



Scientific Management Techniques is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



Scientific Management Techniques Inc.

http://www.scientific-management.com

Stephen Berry, President

pr@scientific-management.com

603-421-0222