Scientist Proves How a Small Fruit Extract Garcinia Cambogia Help with Weight Loss Naturally

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia is a subtropical plant which originates from India and some parts of South East Asia. It has been around for years and in a recent study conducted by a number of scientists, it revealed that its extract rich in an ingredient with astounding results when it comes to helping with weight loss. Basically, the extract from this plant has been has been scientifically proven to be quite beneficial in weight loss. For this very good reason, majority of scientists have put a lot of time and money into studies in order to establish if Garcinia Cambogia indeed helps with losing weight.



The primary bioactive ingredient contained in an extract of Garcinia cambogia is HCA (Hydroxycitric acid). It is an ingredient which plays a big role in helping persons to lose weight. It is what makes Garcinia Cambogia to be the most recommended weight loss product in the market nowadays. The big question is, how does it help with weight loss? The following are some of the scientifically proven mechanisms.



1. Help to inhibit uptake of carbs into the body tissues

According to a recent research, Hydroxycitric acid can help inhibit uptake of carbs into the tissues of the body. Carbs are naturally stored in form of fatty acid or rather fats. This means that, accumulation of such fats can lead to weight gain. However, it is very crucial to note that inhibition of carbs uptake doesn't cause severe health side effects like a majority of over the counter weight loss pills. Also, Hydroxycitric acid inhibits all the cell reactions that lead to production and storage of fats in the body, particularly in the muscle tissues.



2. Prevents hungering for foods that are sugary or fatty

HCA helps to curb hungering for sugary and fatty foods that are generally to be blamed for weight gain. This is quite beneficial as it not only aids in fighting blood sugar related disorders but it also helps in minimizing caloric intake and hence weight loss.



3. Appetite suppression

Hydroxycitric acid contained in an extract of Garcinia Cambogia aids with weight loss through stimulation of the brain to release a hormone called serotonin. This hormone sends signals to the brain that a persons is full even if they aren't. In the long a person will be able to lose weight because they won't be able to eat a lot of food, especially the ones that are considered unhealthy. It is also important to note that Garcinia cambogia catalyzes cellular reactions that burn excess fats in the body.



