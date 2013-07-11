Scioto Valley Now Offering Hot Tubs for Sale with Energy Efficient Options

Hilliard, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Scioto Valley, the home resort headquarters in Hilliard, Ohio, has noticed a greater interest recently in its hot tubs for sale that are energy efficient and eco-friendly. In an effort to save money where possible while still creating a fun family environment, energy efficient spa and hot tub options can be an excellent choice to reach these goals.



Several brands offer energy efficient choices, including ecco and Hot Spring, which are both carried by Scioto Valley. While they may need less energy, both choices still offer the luxury amenities and quality craftsmanship one would expect from top-of-the-line brands. And the savings are significant; the Energy Smart Package from ecco cuts the operating costs to run a hot tub or spa in half.



With so many home appliances and amenities moving to more cost-saving and environmentally friendly energy efficient models, it isn't surprising that these choices are now becoming available in spas for sale. Although eco-friendly models can be more expensive to purchase to start, the money saved in monthly operating costs quickly adds up. Energy efficient spas also allow those who are careful about their energy consumption to enjoy the benefits and fun of a hot tub or spa.



In addition to the energy efficient models it carries, Scioto Valley also showcases many of the top quality spa brands including Viking spas, DreamMaker spas, and Caldera spas. Focusing on excellent customer service even after the sale, Scioto Valley prides itself on offering top quality products at competitive prices.



According to an article on the Scioto Valley website, "Our mission is to bring families together for fun, relaxation, and a break from the daily stresses of life. Our heritage is building long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, and installers by providing quality leisure products and services to families. Our vision is to provide world class customer service, far surpassing our customer's desires."



About Scioto Valley

Scioto Valley features home resort products for the entire family. The Hilliard, Ohio store sells casual furniture, spas and hot tubs, pool tables and billiards, home theater seating, game tables, gas grills, fireplaces, outdoor kitchens and fireplaces, bar stools, bars, games, poker tables, above ground pools, pool supplies and more. Scioto Valley is committed to offering the best possible price and selection for its customers, and they firmly believe in service after the sale. For more information, visit http://www.sciotovalley.com.