SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at SciPlay Corporation .



Investors who purchased shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SciPlay directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Las Vegas, NV based SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. On May 3, 2019, SciPlay Corporation conducted its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares for $16 per share and raising $352 million. Since then shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) declined from $16.03 per share in late May 2019 to as low as $8.40 per share on February 27, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in conftact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.