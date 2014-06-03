Scissor Paper Rock Offers Japanese Hairdressing Services in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Hairstyling makes a person look more elegant and fashionable, and apart from latest trends and fashion, culture and country also sometimes influences some hairstyles. People living outside their country might sometimes find it difficult to find a hairstylist to style their hair according to their preference. For Japanese living in London, the good news is that Scissor Paper Rock, the famous mobile hairstylist is now offering Japanese hairdressing services in London



Mobile hair salon is the latest trend. It is a traveling salon, which travels to the customer’s house or office instead of the customer traveling to the salon. This suits a lot of ladies who don’t have the time or are unable to travel from home to the salon. In London, now, Japanese ladies no longer need to go to the salon for hairstyling. No more rushing to make appointments. Just pick up the phone, call Scissor Paper Rock hairdresser, and specify your requirements, time, day and location, and a Japanese specialized hairstylist will be at your doorstep on the specified time and day.



The services of Scissor Paper Rock mobile salon is of very high standard, using only high quality brands of products and is a perfect solution for Japanese ladies who have fancied their hair done in the comforts of their home.



Scissor Paper Rock is the right place for Japanese who have straight hair and want a stylist to come to your house or office and get hairstyling services the most convenient way. The services of this mobile hairdresser are convenient for ladies who want to avoid the long queue in the salons or are unable to travel to the salon due to health reasons or recent delivery of a baby.



Scissor Paper Rock Japanese hairstylists have several years of experience and are trained before they start work in the salon. They are precise, competent, and above all, they understand Asian fashion and tastes and knows how to work with Asian hairs.



About Scissor Paper Rock hairdresser

Scissor Paper Rocks is a London mobile hairdresser with several years of experience in hairstyling, offering the same services of the regular hair salon, but at the convenience of your home, and that too at a much lower price than the salon. The service of this hairdresser has benefited many house bound people in London, who are ill, injured, sick and elderly. Open from early morning till late night, 7 days a week, the Scissor Paper Rock hairdresser is happy to style your hair at your home and services include haircut, blow dry, coloring and highlights for adults and children. Scissor Paper Rock provides professional and fair priced service in your home or office.



Contact

Scissor Paper Rock Hairdresser

http://london-mobile-hairdresser.co.uk/

36 Aeliae Street London E10 6DA

Telephone 020 8156 54121