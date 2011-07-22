New ScivationXtend Workout Drink Assists Weight Loss and Builds Muscle

Burlington, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2011 -- SCIVATION™, the brand that pioneered the intra-workout category with their best selling product, XTEND™, has reinvented the very wheel it created. Remaining true to the original concept, yet still ahead of the competition, the SCIVATION™ Product Development Team has worked tirelessly to revamp, upgrade and expand the XTEND™ formula.



The recent improvements enhance both the product experience and the user's workout performance. The new formula now boasts instantized and micronized BCAAs for spoon-mixable solubility, dramatically enhanced flavor systems and a new electrolyte blend just to list a few of the improvements customers will appreciate. Gym-goers will love the fact that XTEND™ is still sugar-free with zero carbs, while collegiate and professional athletes will be ecstatic that XTEND™ is now manufactured in an NSF GMP for Sport certified facility. The end results are unparalleled.



Designed for intra-workout consumption and proven effective at promoting greater fat loss and muscle gain in two separate university studies†, when used in combination with exercise, XTEND™ remains the most advanced product of its kind. XTEND™ is formulated with a precise PentActive blend of the following ingredients that are synergistically involved in several key cellular processes†:



1. BCAAs Leucine, Isoleucine, and Valine, in a research-validated 2:1:1 ratio, to stimulate and support muscle protein synthesis and provide metabolic energy during exercise.†



2. Glutamine to promote muscle intracellular BCAA metabolism down the correct energy and protein synthesis pathways via the BCAA aminotransferase enzyme.†



3. The rate-limiting cofactor Vitamin B6 to ensure optimal BCAA aminotransferase reactions.†



4. Bonded Citrulline-Malate to help facilitate rapid ATP turnover and lactate reabsorption to support higher training volumes at a given exercise intensity.†



5. The three most vital electrolytes - Potassium, Chloride and Sodium - to optimize cell hydration and muscle contractile function during training even under the most brutal of conditions.†



XTEND™ accompanies the newly launched pre-workout supplement, NOVEM™, and will be packaged under the updatedSCIVATION™ brand design. Both supplements are part of a slew of new products formulated and developed under the directionof Chris Lockwood, PhD, CSCS. Dr. Lockwood is a dietary supplement and fitness industry expert who brings an array ofexperience and leadership to SCIVATION's already successful team.



"I couldn't be more excited about what the future has in store for the consumers and retail partners of SCIVATION™," says Lockwood. “We are unveiling what we've been tirelessly working on for almost a year now. These formulation improvements of our best-selling item were not taken lightly, and this move, along with the recent launch of NOVEM™, is just the beginning.” XTEND™ is available in six delicious flavors; Grape Escape, Green Apple Explosion, Lemon Lime Sour, Orange Dream, Raspberry Blue and Watermelon Madness, and can be ordered in 30- or 90-serving containers. A 30-count countertop display ready stick pack size will be available soon. The new XTEND™ has a suggested retail price of $36.99 and $81.99 for the 30- and 90-serving containers, respectively. The 30-count stick pack units and individual stick packs will have a suggested retail price of $44.99 and $1.99, respectively per 30-count. XTEND™ does not contain 1,3-Dimethylamylamine or any active ingredients currently banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) or Natural Bodybuilding organizations, and is manufactured in an NSF GMP for Sport certified facility.



