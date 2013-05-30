Scoliotrack, a Safe and Innovative Way to Track One's Scoliosis Condition Is Now Available for Android and 17 Languages

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Announcing to a global audience, innovation, technology, and clinically proven method of tracking your Scoliosis condition. Scoliotrack who’s technology and innovation was recognized and invited to the Wall Street Journal 2011 Asia Innovative Awards, is now in the hands of those that need it. By consumer demand, easy, affordability, and designed for patients, Scoliotrack has now been released as an App. Functions include:



- Designed and compatible for iPhone 4 and 5 with retina display compatibility.

- New easy to use design.

- Compatible with iPhone and Android.

- Expanded help and tutorial video to provide the ultimate in ease and convenience of use.

- 17 new languages supported: Korean, Japanese, Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Greek, Finnish, Russian, Swedish, Vietnamese, Thai, Brazilian, Portuguese, and Portugal Portuguese.



The power of the App and the system lies in the technology. In lieu of the costly and most cases unaffordable Scoliometers, Scoliotrack was designed for immediate and affordable use. Scoliometers ranged in cost of $50.00(USD). Now with Scoliotrack, you can own yours for $4.99(USD). Now you can safely, easily, and affordably diagnose, monitor, and track your monthly progression. Dr. Lau, with this clinically tested and proven App shows that anyone, from any walk of life, with no medical training can use this App and ensure their health and progression in dealing with Scoliosis.



Scoliotrack, safer than x-ray technology, can be used in between doctor visits to accurately access the progression of condition. From the abnormal spine curve, rib humps, hip protrusion, body alignment, or spinal deviation on your phone. All your data is securely saved for future use, with all the up to date information you need.



Proven, ease, life changing. All of the adjectives used to describe this innovation. Do not delay. Go to www.ScolioTrack.com today and download this app from the iTunes store or Google Play. Dr. Kevin Lau’s books and DVD on Nautral Scoliosis Treatment and Prevention having been empowering the lives of scoliosis sufferers worldwide, and this App is the an important extension to your treatment option to keep Health in Your Hands.



About Dr. Kevin Lau

Dr. Kevin Lau is the founder of Health In Your Hands, a series of tools for Scoliosis prevention and treatment. The set includes his book Your Plan for Natural Scoliosis Prevention and Treatment, a companion Scoliosis Exercises for Prevention and Correction DVD, and the innovative new Android and iPhone application ScolioTrack.



