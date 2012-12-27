ScoopWeb.com Innovates News Delivery with News from over 500 Reputable Sources

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- The Internet has completely changed the world in innumerable ways, but one of the most obvious effects has been the incredible speed that information moves around the planet. News has always travelled fast, and the advent of telecommunications made it even faster, but the internet has brought news to people faster, and from more sources than ever before.



One news website that is getting a lot of attention recently is ScoopWeb.com. This site helps people navigate through the vast amount of news and other information on the web, using a simple user interface which aggregates only relevant news items on a user’s chosen topic from more than 500 different news sources.



Users can search for a topic, person, brand or place and be presented with a perfectly distilled list of news articles on that subject. Scoop Web doesn’t just search large, well known news outlets. It also scours more obscure, localized sources for relevant information.



ScoopWeb works in real time, which means it is useful not only as a searchable archive of news, but also as a constantly updating way to digest ongoing events.



Users can organize search results according to type, such as image, video, and documents. They can also narrow down on results from a single source, such as Wikipedia or Twitter.



A spokesman for the site said: “While print media is undeniably in decline, the internet has ushered in a new golden age of news. Because the barrier to entry is much lower than printing a newspaper, there are more media outlets than ever before. This can only be a good thing for journalism. However, it can be reasonably confusing for the news consumer, especially if they want a wide ranging picture of an event without relying on a single source. It can be difficult to find in depth coverage from a multitude of perspectives. Our site is dedicated to turning a vast sea of information into a concentrated river of news on a single subject.”



ScoopWeb offers a broad range of media content from a varied and extensive range of sources. An innovator in online news, ScoopWeb presents news from more than 500 reputable sources including mainstream providers BBC, CNN, Reuters, Bloomberg, etc to more regional and localized sources Detroit News, LA Times, delivering unparalleled coverage on a vast range of subjects.



