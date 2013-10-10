Scooter Shop Available in South Africa

Benoni, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- South Africa takes pride of its scooter shop, the SA Scooter Shop, which provides services and sales all over the country.



SA Scooter Shop specializes in transportation. Their scope ranges from bikes to scooters, and electric motorcycles to kids cars. They are renowned in South Africa for quality products and services they provide. SA Scooter Shop also offers scooter repairs.



One of the shop’s best sellers is a couple of collections on mobility scooters. Mobility scooters can be compared to a wheelchair only that it is power-operated. It provides perfect aide for people who have difficulty in walking.



Another interesting product from the shop is the kiddies electric cars. This electric toy is perfect to let your kids experience fun and adventure at an early age. SA Scooter Shop is the leading supplier of these electric cars for kids. Since it is the shop’s aim to put a smile on every child’s face, SA Scooter Shop specializes in creating these tiny cars.



Most if not all of SA Scooter Shop’s products are battery operated. Why? It is because they want every kid to enjoy playing with electronic cars that are easily rechargeable.



To show the company’s appreciation to the overwhelming support from its consumers, SA Scooter Shop sponsored a monthly draw. Each lucky winner will get a brand new scooter.



In the event that these scooters break in the test of time, SA Scooter Shop also offers repairs with affordable service fees. They have created a link from their website for their valued customers to have easy access in creating a ticket for repair or easy access to the company’s pricing.



There are two main branches of SA Scooter Shop; in Johannesburg and in Durban. In that way, each of their customers in the country will have a closer access to help. In addition to that, SA Scooter Shop created an online form to further help their customers report damage, repairs, or just general query.