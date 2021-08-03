Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- Score Media and Gaming Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Score Media and Gaming Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. On or about February 2021, Score Media and Gaming Inc. sold about 6 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $27 a share, raising nearly $162 million in new capital.



On July 13, 2021, Score Media and Gaming Inc. reported its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2021. Score Media reported GAAP loss per share of $0.78, missing consensus estimates by $0.48, and an EBITDA loss of $21.1 million, compared to an $8.7 million loss for the same period in the prior year.



Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) declined on July 19, 2021 to $13.74 per share.



