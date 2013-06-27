Scorecards with the Push of a Button: New Web Version of Popular Balanced Scorecard Software Now Available

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- AKS Labs is proud to announce their new web-based version of BSC Designer, a program that creates Balanced Scorecards to measure, control and improve business performance.



Spurred by the popularity of their software version of the BSC Designer, AKS Labs decided to bring the functions of the software to a web interface. The web version, located at http://www.webbsc.com, lets the user develop a professional Balanced Scorecard with KPIs and reporting online. With the changing face of business shifting to a market increasingly dominated by digital and web interface market, the new project marks a new milestone in business metrics.



With the new web version of BSC Designer, businesses can achieve strategic goals with professional tools to incorporate KPI-based Management. Balanced Scorecards are a concept used by than 50% of Fortune 500 companies, and help keep a business' focus on their performance.



BSC Designer's web version is available for $30.00 per month per project, and additional users are free. All data can be inputted quickly and easily. BSC Designer can be used in all industries for all businesses no matter the size. Due to its ease in use, the web version of BSC Designer is applicable and functional for any data.



“Our desktop version of BSC Designer became quite popular as a Balanced Scorecard and KPI management tool. Since users today crave on-demand access, we developed the web-based version of BSC Designer with a similar interface and functionality. We're excited about this new step with our product,” Bob Elliott CIO of AKS-Labs stated.



For more information and to see a demonstration of the BSC Designer web version, please visit http://webbsc.com.



About AKS-Labs

AKS-Labs is a software development and consulting company focused on business intelligence, dashboards and scorecard solutions. AKS-Labs provides top-managers and CEOs with valuable business performance information in an easy to use way, giving a possibility for better decisions making, while also measuring and improving business performance and productivity.



Media contact

Bob Elliott

bob-elliott@aks-labs.com

Raleigh, NC

http://www.webbsc.com/