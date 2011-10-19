Scot Chisholm, CEO and Chariman of Stayclassy, Joins Team Rubicon's Board of Directors

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2011 -- Scot Chisholm, CEO and Chairman of StayClassy, an online fundraising software company for nonprofit organizations, has joined the Board of Directors for Team Rubicon.



“We’re excited to add Scot to the Board of Directors; he is one of the premier young entrepreneurs in the United States, and we fully expect to leverage him to execute our long term vision and goals,” said Jake Wood, Team Rubicon’s President.



“I am immensely pleased to join the Team Rubicon Board of Directors to assist them in rapidly expanding their mission,” said Chisholm. “Team Rubicon has a tremendous opportunity to leverage the power of technology and social media, and I’m excited to be able to utilize my past experience to contribute in these areas.“



On the streets of Port-au-Prince, in the immediate aftermath of the Haiti earthquake, TR’s military veterans realized a simple truth – natural disasters present many of the same problems that confront troops in Iraq and Afghanistan: unstable populations, limited resources, horrific sights, sounds and smells. The skills cultivated on those same battlefields – emergency medicine, risk assessment and mitigation, teamwork and decisive leadership – are invaluable in disaster zones. TR has since established itself as a veteran service organization that bridges the critical time gap between catastrophe and conventional aid response.



Team Rubicon’s next proactive mission is in January 2012 when surgeon, educator and Team Rubicon veteran Dr. Glenn Geelhoed leads TR back to South Sudan to build on a medical peace initiative he brokered between two warring tribes in early 2010.



About Scot Chisholm

Scot was selected by Businessweek as one of the top 5 most promising social entrepreneurs in America. In 2009, Scot was chosen as one of the top 40 young leaders under 40 years old by San Diego Metropolitan Magazine. Scot is certified as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from the American Society of Quality, and holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, with a Mechanical Engineering concentration, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.



About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with medical professionals to deploy vanguard teams that bridge the gap between disaster and conventional aid response. For more about Team Rubicon visit http://www.teamrubiconusa.org



Media Inquiries

Kristin Robinson

(913) 568-8043

robinson@teamrubisonusa.org