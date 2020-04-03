Scotch Whisky Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, William Grant & Sons

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Scotch also called malt whiskey is made in Scotland from only distilled water and malted barley while the usual whiskeys are made by the fermented grain mash of wheat, corn, and barley. The scotch whiskey is stored in the old barrels for at least three years which can extend to 50 years. Moreover, it's a splendid antioxidant and has the ability to prevent heart attacks, blood clots, and strokes if consumed in a limited amount.



The global scotch whiskey market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing disposable income among the middle-class population and the growing popularity of scotch whiskey owing to its unique flavor due to the aging process.



According to the Scotch Whisky Association, every second 42 bottles of the scotch whiskey is shipped to 172 countries. Furthermore, the old heritage whiskey accounts for $6.81 Billion in gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy. The scotch whiskey stored in the barrels gradually evaporates at an approximate rate of 2% which is around 29 million gallons of the total liquid in the barrel.



Scotch Whisky is bifurcated into single malt and single grain. Among the two, single malt is made from a single distillery and only adds malted barley while the single grain is less commonly found on the shelves on the liquor stores owing to the additional whole grains. The most blended scotch whiskeys are made from single grain scotch.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=85646



Segment by Key players:

- Bacardi

- Beam Suntory

- Diageo

- Pernod Ricard

- William Grant & Sons

- Aceo

- Ben Nevis Distillery

- Brown-Forman

- Edrington



Segment by Type:

- Bottle Blended

- Bulk Blended

- Single Malt Bottle

- Single/Blended Grain



Segment by Distribution:

- Online stores

- Retail stores

- Specialty stores



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=85646



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Scotch Whiskey Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Scotch Whiskey Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Scotch Whiskey Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Scotch Whiskey Market Forecast

4.5.1. Scotch Whiskey Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Scotch Whiskey Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Scotch Whiskey Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Scotch Whiskey Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Scotch Whiskey Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Scotch Whiskey Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Scotch Whiskey Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Scotch Whiskey Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Scotch Whiskey Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Scotch Whiskey Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Scotch Whiskey Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Scotch Whiskey Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=85646



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.