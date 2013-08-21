Scotland Provides Money to Schools for WWI Anniversary

Brighton, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- In the upcoming school year, every secondary school in Scotland will be able to take educational visits to European battlefields. A one million pound fund, provided by the organization Historic Scotland, will offer schools financial aid to enable more young people to see these historical sites. With two thousand pounds going to every senior school in the country, school trips will be at the top of the list of priorities.



This new fund is a way to commemorate the one hundred years since World War I. This grand plan will also give money to Scottish communities across the country to refurbish and maintain their war memorials. This grand plan is all a part of an effort to expose students to the sacrifice the Scottish men and women made during this terrible time. These school trips to battlefields are very direct ways to remind students of the price paid by their countrymen.



STS, the largest education travel company in the UK, is ecstatic to hear about this new opportunity for students. “Often schools will be reluctant to take trips like these because they don’t have the money, or would rather spend it on other things besides school trips. This new programme takes the excuse away from the school. Students will love it” says one of the company representatives.



This will be an unforgettable experience for many of these students. The interactive learning experience is often welcomed much more easily by young adults, and will dispel the mythology of WWI that comes across in the history books. Students will get to see what trench warfare was really like on these school trips.



With the centennial right around the corner, Scotland has made absolutely sure that its youth will be able to celebrate the lives given and sacrifices made by the Scottish people during WWI.



About STS Travel

STS Travel is the largest educational travel company in the UK, and has been providing unique school tours for secondary schools and colleges since 1933. It leads the way in providing high-quality school trips to destinations around the world. Find out more at http://www.ststravel.co.uk.



For Media Contact:

School Travel Service

1 Jubilee Street

Brighton

East Sussex

BN1 1GE

01273 645 862

sales@ststravel.co.uk

http://www.ststravel.co.uk