Scott A. Dennison Discloses Secret to Successful Marketing in the Modern World

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Roofing companies frequently find they need to market their business to remain competitive, even though they only wish to attract local clients. Roofing Contractor Marketing ensures the company remains in the forefront of the public, which is important in today's transient world. According to Census.gov, the average person moves 11.7 times during their life, leading companies to constantly have a need to find new clients. One can no longer rely on word of mouth to bring in new business. The Internet is now the way to go.



"Consumers often turn to the Internet before asking those around them for recommendations as they aren't sure if they can trust what their co-worker or new neighbor has to say. They wish to do their own research and frequently start the process on the Internet. Social networking sites, review sites like Angie's List, and other online offerings provide the recommendations one used to obtain through word of mouth marketing, which is why businesses must be sure to take advantage of what the Internet has to offer, especially roofers and other contractors who only work in a specific geographic location," Scott Dennison declares.



With local SEO services, a business attracts those who are new to the area. Many are surprised to learn that three-quarters of online searches are for items which may be obtained locally, whether they be products or services one wishes to purchase. Search engines now understand this is what users are looking for and have made changes to their algorithms to automatically generate local search engine results in many situations.



"Marketing to these consumers requires one take a number of steps. Lead nurturing, PPC advertising and landing pages are three ways to attract new users and improve local search engine marketing. There are many other ways to achieve these goals and I work with each client to determine which strategies will best meet their particular business needs," Dennison continues.



The online marketing consultant creates a plan that fits the needs of the business. One suggestion the consultant may make involves establishing a blog for the roofing company, as this leads to expert positioning. Search engines pay attention to blogs and rank sites with blogs higher than those without. Customer like blogs too, and a blog continues to be very cheap to use. Some are even free. Furthermore, the blog ensures the focus of the company remains where it needs to be, on determining what clients want from the company and communicating how the company can fill these needs.



"As the customer goes to learn more about a particular product or service, they don't want to spend a great deal of time searching for the information needed. Using a blog, a roofer or any other professional can provide this information in an engaging format. In addition, by allowing site visitors to leave comments, the company learns more about what consumers want and need. The company can then respond accordingly. This is just one way I can assist your company. Request a consultation today to determine how to move your company forward, by focusing on various marketing strategies," Dennison proclaims.



About Scott A Dennison.com

Scott A. Dennison, founder and CEO of Five Talents Ventures, LLC, love to assist others with Internet marketing. After creating and leading two technology companies with great results, Mr. Dennison helps others solve the issues they are experiencing with their marketing strategies, both on and offline.