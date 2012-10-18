Scott E. Diamond Now Provides Legal Representation for Personal Injury Victims in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Scott E. Diamond, Attorney at Law, now provides legal representation for personal injury victims in Philadelphia. Scott E. Diamond, personal injury lawyer of Philadelphia, will ensure the rights and interests of the victim are protected. He has years of experience handling serious personal injury or wrongful death cases and delivers maximum settlements or verdicts for the accident victims and families he represents.



Scott E. Diamond advises victims on how to go about dealing with a personal injury law suit. He advises them to never speak to the insurance company without first consulting him and never admit responsibility before consulting him first. Victims should also never sign any paperwork or agree to a settlement before consulting with Scott E. Diamond. Providing consultation with clients is a reason why Scott E. Diamond is a successful personal injury attorney in Philadelphia.



Only approximately 1% of all attorneys in New Jersey are certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a trial lawyer. Scott E. Diamond is in the 1% of attorneys Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. The Board on Attorney Certification was established by the Supreme Court of New Jersey in 1980 for the purpose of helping consumers find attorneys who have a recognized level of competence in particular fields of law.



Scott E. Diamond’s reputation as a personal injury attorney in Delaware County speaks for itself. The confidence he brings to a case is the reason why he has been successful for so many years in the Philadelphia area. He will not charge a client any fees or costs for his services unless he wins the case. For more information, visit www.diamondlawyer.com.