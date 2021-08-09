London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2021 -- A reputed stage set builder in London, Scott Fleary offers bespoke construction services to the creative services industry in the UK. The company manages every aspect of stage and theatre scenery construction, ranging from technology & installation to project management & carpentry. The organisation builds bespoke stage sets for various events like conferences, exhibitions, awards/gala dinners, high-profile sporting events, marketing events, and more. The firm can create stages for events of all sizes as per the requirements of clients.



They are innovators in creating presentation stages for high-profile events & custom temporary stages for any type of occasion or event. They have a history of creating a comprehensive range of temporary structures varying from single-use, via touring structures, broadcast studios, stages for television & set designs, and semi-permanent installations. Businesses in need of bespoke construction services can check out Scott Fleary's website for more information.



Scott Fleary is one of the most reputed builders in London with over 29 years of experience in the field. The company adopts a multi-disciplined approach to help cater to different industries within the industry. Their approach has not only proven to be an advantage technically but also helped develop a company that possesses in-depth knowledge across all scenic disciplines, unmatched by its competitors. Apart from offering art installation services, the company also offers project management, design technology, carpentry, CNC, paint & finish, and many more.



Talking further about their bespoke construction services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our Design Tech team provides the foundations to the success of every project. They excel at turning all designs into fully elaborated construction drawings. Our dream is to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. We offer years of experience, enabling them to deliver projects that meet demanding specifications on time and to a high standard."



Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary.



