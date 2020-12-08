Scott Fleary Offers Bespoke Construction Solutions to the Creative Services Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- A reputed stage set builder in London, Scott Fleary, offers custom made construction solutions to the creative industry like theatre, retail, live events, and television. Be it design technology & installation to project management & carpentry; the company manages everything especially when it comes to stage and theatre scenery construction. The organisation builds bespoke stage sets for various events like marketing events, conferences, awards/gala dinners, exhibitions, and high-profile sporting events.



They have a history of creating a comprehensive range of temporary structures varying from single-use, via touring structures, broadcast studios, stages for television & set designs, and semi-permanent installations. The firm can create stages for events of all sizes as per the requirements of clients. They are innovators in creating presentation stages for high-profile events & custom temporary stages for any type of occasion or event.



Talking about their services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The Scott Fleary team of engineers and metal fabricators are not only creators but also true artists. Encompassing a wide variety of crafts and skills, they can create anything from delicate lightweight decorative pieces to fully structural platforms, which are all fabricated in our workshop. Our engineers also specialise in developing, creating motion and control solutions."



Scott Fleary is one of the most reputed builders in London and has marked its presence in the industry for the last 28 years. The company follows a multi-disciplined approach to help serve several industries within the industry. Their approach has not only proven to be an advantage technically but also helped develop a company that possesses an in-depth knowledge across all scenic disciplines, unmatched by its competitors. Scott Fleary has a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that helps them offer tailored stage construction services to businesses of all sizes.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



For more information, please visit: https://www.scottfleary.com/



Contact Details



Scott Fleary

Unit 1-4, 170 Rowan Rd, London SW16 5BN, United Kingdom

Phone: 020 8679 7513

Email: info@scottfleary.com