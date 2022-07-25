Scott Fleary Offers Creative and Technical Services for Theatres and Live Events

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2022 -- Scott Fleary, a leading creative construction company, offers creative and technical services for theatres and live events. They work as an extension of your team, taking a unique and effective approach to every project, and providing a seamless and fully integrated creative service. They are highly experienced at working with key people involved in any theatrical development project to build a consensus and ultimately define the scope of the project. Their skilled in-house team of creative specialists, not only have invaluable experience but also possesses the toolkit to deliver the director's vision from concept to delivery.



With a great design team, they ensure that the complex issues of aesthetics, acoustics, technology, and functionality are combined in a creative venue design. They provide extensive technical services including the design of all stage equipment systems and production of specifications, drawings, and tender preparation. Their team also oversees the installation process from selecting the optimum set design to commissioning the completed systems. Theatres looking to enhance their sets and create an amazing experience for viewers can go to Scott Fleary's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "Our team provides the foundations for the success of every project. Bridging the gap between clients' visions and our workshop floor, we excel at turning all designs into fully elaborated construction drawings. From start to finish our team takes care of every aspect of each project. Our range of equipment is unparalleled and we are constantly investing in the very latest technology to ensure the best results."



Scott Fleary is one of the most well-known creative construction companies in the UK. The company has built lasting relationships by delivering superior service and creating productions/events that exceed expectations. The organisation's consultants are specialists in theatre, venue and performing arts centre design and specification having worked on projects all over the UK and overseas in both the professional and education sectors. With over 20,000 sq. ft. workshop in London, the company has the ability to deliver projects at a broad range of scale.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industries, using primary values, excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



