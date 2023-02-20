Scott Fleary Offers Creative and Technical Services to Help Lay Foundations for Theatre Projects

Unit 1-4, 170 Rowan Rd, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Scott Fleary, a leading creative construction company, offers creative and technical services to help lay the foundations for theatre projects. Their services are essential for the successful production of a play, musical or live event and often involve close collaboration among various team members. They work as an extension of your team, taking a unique and effective approach to every project and providing a seamless and fully integrated creative service. With a great design team, they ensure that the complex issues of aesthetics, acoustics, technology, and functionality are combined in a creative venue design.



They provide extensive technical services, including designing all stage equipment systems and producing specifications, drawings, and tender preparation. Their skilled in-house team of creative specialists have invaluable experience and the toolkit to deliver the director's vision from concept to delivery. Their team also oversees the installation process, from selecting the optimum set design to commissioning the completed systems. Theatres looking for comprehensive creative and technical services for their productions can check out Scott Fleary's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "They have a dream to build high-standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. Our Design Tech team provides the foundations for the success of every project. They excel at turning all designs into fully elaborated construction drawings. Our range of equipment is unparalleled, and we are constantly investing in the latest technology to ensure the best results."



Scott Fleary is one of the UK's most well-known creative construction companies. The company has built lasting relationships by delivering superior service and creating productions/events that exceed expectations. The organisation's consultants are specialists in theatre, venue and performing arts centre design and specification, having worked on projects all over the UK and overseas in both the professional and education sectors. With over 20,000 sq. ft. workshop in London, the company can deliver projects at a broad range of scales.



