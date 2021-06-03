Scott Fleary Offers Custom Construction Solutions to the Creative Services Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- A well-renowned construction company, Scott Fleary offers an extensive range of scenery construction, painting, and stage production services to the creative industry across the UK. They have a record of building a comprehensive range of temporary structures from single use, via touring structures, stages for television and set designs, broadcast studios, and semi-permanent installations.



They have a skilled team of project managers and construction coordinators, with many years of experience, meaning projects run smoothly and efficiently in what is usually a time based industry. They not just take care of every minute detail of the project but also care about the environment. They dispose of clients' waste wood materials in a clean air wood burner, which then heats up their building. They even try to repurpose as much scenery as possible by donating unusable pieces to local people, businesses, art, and theatre groups.



Talking about their services, one of the representatives from the company stated," Scott Fleary is a leading designer and installer of scenery, set construction and technical solutions for the creative services, including theatre, television, retail, and live events. Our design tech team provides the base for the success of every project. Our CNC department offers years of experience, allowing them to deliver projects that meet demanding requirements on time. We excel at turning all designs into fully elaborated construction drawings."



With more than 28 years of experience in the industry, Scott Fleary is one of the reputed builders in London.



The company adopts a multi-disciplined approach to help cater to different industries within the industry. Their approach has not only proven to be an advantage technically but also helped develop a company that holds in-depth knowledge across all scenic disciplines, unmatched by its competitors. Scott Fleary has a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that helps them offer tailored stage construction services to businesses of all sizes. Their services include installation services, the company also offers project management, CNC, paint & finish, design technology, carpentry, and many more.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



