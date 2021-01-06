Scott Fleary Offers Custom Made Construction Solutions to the Creative Services Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- Scott Fleary, a highly reputable creative construction company, offers custom-made construction solutions to the creative industry like theatre, television, retail, and live events. From project carpentry to paint & finish and installation, they manage everything when it comes to stage, theatre, and event scenery construction. They hold a good experience in constructing a comprehensive range of temporary structures varying from single use, via touring structures, broadcast studios, stages for television and set designs, and semi-permanent installations. Their staff is expert in creating presentation stages for VIP events & custom temporary stages for any occasion or event.



The organisation builds bespoke stage sets for various events worldwide comprising high profile sporting events, festivals, experimental marketing, TV, and art installations. They can create stages for events of all sizes depending on the clients' needs. Each structure is uniquely designed in a specific manner meeting client requirements. Other than this, the firm also creates stage sets for art installations to help customers celebrate their success. The team of engineers is skilled in a variety of crafts & skills and can create anything from lightweight decorative pieces to completely structural platforms.



Speaking about their services, one of the representatives of the company stated, "Our team is dedicated to creating high standard craftsmanship scenery for the entertainment industry including TV, film, theatre and the arts. When undertaking any project, we strive to uphold our primary values of excellence and creativity to achieve the best possible results."



One of the most reputed builders in London, Scott Fleary, has made a good presence in the industry in the last 28 years. The company adopts a multi-disciplined approach to serve different sectors in the concerned industry to benefit technically and build a firm that has a thorough understanding of all scenic disciplines, unrivalled by its competitors. In Battersea, the company owns a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop that helps them offer bespoke stage construction services to businesses of all sizes.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



For more information, please visit: https://www.scottfleary.com/



Contact Details



Scott Fleary

Unit 1-4, 170 Rowan Rd, London SW16 5BN, United Kingdom

Phone: 020 8679 7513

Email: info@scottfleary.com