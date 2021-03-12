Scott Fleary Offers Incredible Theatre Lighting Solutions for Traditional and Modern Stages

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- Scott Fleary, one of the leading event staging companies, provides an excellent variety of theatre lighting solutions for traditional & modern stages. Their theatrical lighting inventory comprises lighting fixtures that are particularly made to meet the requirements of both types of stages. The equipment offered by them is of top quality with the highly advanced data projectors. Their technicians extend every kind of support with their perfect lighting advice, support, and professional touch. The firm presents a massive stock of lighting range including Fresnel, Floodlights, Profiles, Dimmers, and much more. Their team delivers the best in the field of lighting, audio, staging, event production, and visual equipment. They have a strong record of constructing a broad range of temporary structures ranging from single use, through touring structures, broadcast studios, stages for television and set designs, and semi-permanent installations.



They specialise in professional LED lighting and lighting control solutions for architecture and entertainment. With their worldwide network of suppliers, they offer a superior level of equipment, design, installation, and support services with their worldwide network of suppliers. The organisation develops bespoke stage sets for numerous events like conferences, marketing events, exhibitions, awards/gala dinners, and high-profile sporting events.



Talking about their lighting solutions, one of the representatives from the company stated," Often projects present technical challenges, requiring both expert and creative problem-solving skills. Our team uses their experience in lighting design and innovative solutions to develop and recreate the client's vision without limited restrictions."



Scott Fleary, one of most reputed builders in London, has been active in the industry for the past 28 years. The firm follows a multi-disciplined approach to cater various sectors in the respective industry to not just benefit technically but also create an organisation that has complete understanding across all scenic disciplines, which is unmatched by its competitors. The company encompasses a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that aids them to offer tailored engineering services to businesses of all types and sizes.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



