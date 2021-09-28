Scott Fleary Offers Innovative and Professional Creative Services for Live Events

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- Scott Fleary, a trustworthy name in the creative services industry, offers innovative and professional services such as project management, design technology, engineering, carpentry, installation and much more for live events. All of the services are rendered by a team of highly skilled and talented professionals who have expertise in all aspects of planning and organising the perfect event for the clients.



One of the best set builders in London, Scott Fleary has years of experience in the creative industry and so far, has worked on a range of industry-leading events including festivals, innovative product launches, and even producing the podiums for the London 2012 Olympic. Scott Fleary is well known for maintaining a high level of excellency and craftsmanship in all its works. As the result, today they have a depth of knowledge across all scenic disciplines, unrivalled by its competitors.



Scott Fleary, the leading creative construction company, also provides specialised services for television, news and sports studios, art installation, theatre, etc. Be it lightweight decorative pieces or fully structural platforms, they can create almost anything with the help of a variety of crafts and skills that their professionals possess.



With a multi-disciplined approach, Scott Fleary aims at going above and beyond the clients' expectations. Besides this, they even try to repurpose as much scenery as possible by donating unusable pieces to local people, businesses, art, and theatre groups. The company encompasses a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that aids them to offer tailored engineering services to businesses of all types and sizes.



Speaking more about their services, one of the representatives of Scott Fleary stated, "From start to finish our team takes care of every aspect in each project. Scott Fleary is a key driver of the project, can build, deliver, install, design, store. Anywhere in the UK and worldwide. Made in London and installed nationally & globally."



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industries, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



For more information, please visit: https://www.scottfleary.com/



Contact Details



Scott Fleary

Unit 1-4, 170 Rowan Rd, London SW16 5BN, United Kingdom

Phone: 020 8679 7513

Email: info@scottfleary.com