Scott Fleary Offers Innovative Scenery and Technical Solutions for the Creative Services Industry

A leading provider of high-standard craftsmanship scenery for a broad spectrum of entertainment and artwork industry, Scott Fleary offers innovative theatre scenery construction and technical solutions for the creative services industry. From theatre to live events, they provide services including set construction, art installation services and creative solutions at competitive market rates. Their team specializes in designing and installing sets and create the set for various events like conferences, gala dinners, high-profile sport, and more.



The company offers end-to-end services for delivering high-standard projects on time as per the specifications of clients. They have an expert team of designers who excel at turning all designs into fully elaborated construction drawings, engineers, and metal fabricators for creating innovative structures, carpenters for building complex furnishings, creative experts for taking care of LED and illuminators, and much more. Their team takes care of every aspect of the solution, from building sets to disintegrating them in each project from start to finish.



Scott Fleary is one of the renowned and creative construction companies of the UK with experience of over 29 years in set building, designing, installing, and related services. To cater to the needs of different sectors and industries, they adopt a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach. Their team of specialists has in-depth knowledge of their fields that helps Scott Fleary deliver unmatched services at a minimal cost.



Talking about the solutions offered by the company, one of the employees said, "Our teams and work ethics are our two pillars for the success of every project. Be it the CNC department or team of painting and finishing, everyone takes pride in their work and offers incredible results. Our company strives to offer innovative solutions tailored to every client."



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industries, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



Scott Fleary

Unit 1-4, 170 Rowan Rd, London SW16 5BN, United Kingdom

Phone: 020 8679 7513

Email: info@scottfleary.com