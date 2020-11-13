Scott Fleary Offers Innovative Scenery and Technical Solutions to Creative Services Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- Scott Fleary, a reputed stage set builder in London, provides custom engineering solutions to the creative services industry like live events, television, retail, and theatre. When it comes to stage and theatre related work, the organisation manages everything, from project management to design technology & installation in a phased manner. The firm is known for developing custom made stage sets for several events happening worldwide such as marketing events, exhibitions, conferences, high profile sporting events, and awards/gala dinners to meet client requirements. They have a good record of delivering temporary structures varying from single use, via touring structures, broadcast studios, stages for television & set designs, and semi-permanent installations.



Their team of engineers and metal fabricators cannot just be called creators because they are also true artists. From delicate lightweight decorative pieces to fully structural platforms, they can develop anything with the help of a comprehensive range of crafts and skills, which are all manufactured in their firm's workshop. Moreover, their engineers also deal with building, developing motion and handling solutions.



Talking about their services, Matt Scott said," We are committed to the production of innovative, professional and quality creative solutions." Ken Fleary further stated," Our workmanship embodies the values we believe in, creating a constant dialogue between design and construction to deliver the precise vision of the client."



Scott Fleary, one of the most reputed builders in London, has been active in the industry for the past 28 years. The firm follows a multi-disciplined approach to cater to various sectors in the respective industry to not just benefit technically but also create an organisation that has complete understanding across all scenic disciplines, which is unmatched by its competitors. The company encompasses a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that aids them to offer tailored engineering services to businesses of all types and sizes.



Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industry, using primary values - excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



