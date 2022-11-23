Scott Fleary Offers LED & Electrics Solutions for Theatre Sets and Live Performances

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- Scott Fleary, a well-known creative construction company, offers LED & Electrics solutions for theatre sets and live performances. They work with different types of theatres, from small to large, and have been a part of many successful theatre productions, assisting theatre technicians and producers in the design and implementation of lighting and electrical systems for their productions. They provide clients with a bespoke service, advising on the best products for their individual needs and providing the technical expertise and knowledge to ensure the products are installed and used correctly.



Their solution can help set the perfect mood for the production and create an atmosphere conducive to the story being told. The company supplies and installs theatre lighting solutions for production companies, venues, theatre schools, drama clubs, amateur dramatics companies, and more. They have a team of highly skilled and experienced craftsmen and engineers who are passionate about their work and take pride in delivering the highest quality products and services. Theatre sets looking to improve their lighting and electrics can check out Scott Fleary's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Often projects present technical challenges, requiring both expert and creative problem-solving skills. We are a specialist theatre design and installation company based in the UK. Our team uses their experience in lighting design and innovative solutions to develop and recreate the client's vision without limited restrictions. We offer a single point of call for consultancy, design, installation, commissioning, training, maintenance and service for LED stage lighting."



Scott Fleary is one of the most popular creative construction companies in the UK and has vast experience in the field, working with some of the well-known companies in the arts and entertainment industry. Combining their immense knowledge with modern technology, they have provided bespoke solutions to their clients with utmost professionalism and quality. Apart from art installations, they also provide industrial stage design, theatre scenery construction, design tech construction, and more.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends, Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both dreamed of building high-standard craftsmanship scenery for a broad spectrum of entertainment and arts industries, using primary values, excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



