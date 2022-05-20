London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2022 -- A well-known creative construction company, Scott Fleary offers lighting installation services for theatre sets across the UK. They offer a complete stage lighting installation solution in any type of venue whether this is a local hall, or a live entertainment venue. They have a team of dedicated technicians to help you build the perfect lighting solution to create the right atmosphere in the venue. The company can offer set up guidance and discuss how to get the most out of the lighting solution.



Their fully qualified and experienced installation team can take the hassle out of any sound & lighting project. Their experienced project team will work with you through the design through to installation ensuring we meet both your requirements and budget when managing your project. With their vast knowledge, they are able to create lighting solutions that not only meet your immediate needs but those of the future. Theatres looking to install lighting can go to Scott Fleary's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "Often projects present technical challenges, requiring both expert and creative problem-solving skills. We are a specialist theatre design and installation company based in the UK. Our team uses their experience in lighting design and innovative solutions to develop and recreate the client's vision without limited restrictions. We offer a single point of call for consultancy, design, installation, commissioning, training, maintenance and service for LED stage lighting."



Scott Fleary has over 29 years in set building, designing, installing, and related services. To cater to the needs of different sectors and industries, they adopt a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach. Their team of specialists has in-depth knowledge of their fields that helps Scott Fleary deliver unmatched services at a minimal cost.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industries, using primary values, excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



