Scott Fleary Offers Project Management Services for Theatre Set Installations

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- Scott Fleary, a well-known creative construction company, offers project management services for theatre set installations. They help you create a detailed timeline and budget for your theatre set installation project, ensuring that all aspects of the project are accounted for and that it is completed within the specified timeframe. Their team helps you schedule and coordinate the various tasks that make up the installation process, ensuring that all necessary materials and personnel are available when needed and that the project is completed on time.



They help you communicate the project's progress to the stakeholders, ensuring that everyone is up-to-date on the project's progress and that any issues are addressed promptly. Their team helps you close out the project upon completion, ensuring that all loose ends are tied up and that the set is ready for use. They develop a project plan for theatre set installations that include budgeting, scheduling, resource allocation, risk management, and communication management. Theatre productions looking for project management services for theatre installations can go to Scott Fleary's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Good project management is the key to a successful project. With ever-decreasing timescales, it takes a lot of skill to make sure everything is complete when required. In today's world, we see a massive amount of integration with video, rigging, lighting, and motion control. Our dedicated management team is always side by side with the client throughout the entire journey. Client support and the Aftercare Package is at the heart of Scott Fleary's ethos, both technically and creatively."



Scott Fleary is one of the most reputed stage builders in London that has been active in the industry for the past 28 years. The company follows a multi-disciplined approach to cater to various sectors in the respective industry to not just benefit technically but also create an organisation that has a complete understanding across all scenic disciplines, which is unmatched by its competitors. The company encompasses a 20,000 sq. ft. modern unit workshop in Battersea that allows them to offer tailored engineering services to businesses of all types and sizes.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends, Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high-standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industries, using primary values, excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the challenging designs.



For more information, please visit: https://www.scottfleary.com/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/scottfleary/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/scott_fleary

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/organization-guest/company/scott-fleary-production-ltd

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/scottfleary/



Contact Details



Scott Fleary

Unit 1-4, 170 Rowan Rd, London SW16 5BN, United Kingdom

Phone: 020 8679 7513

Email: info@scottfleary.com