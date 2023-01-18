Scott Fleary Offers Specialised Engineering Solutions for Live Event Stages Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- Scott Fleary, a well-known London stage set builder, offers specialised engineering solutions for live event stages across the UK. They help develop a concept for production and then work with the production team to ensure the technical elements are properly implemented. They provide a range of engineering services to support theatre sets' design, build, and installation, including design and engineering consultations, fabrication, installation, material selection, and maintenance. They provide technical support and advice on best using the available space, equipment, and materials.



They help theatre companies and professionals understand the engineering requirements for different types of sets and provide advice on how to meet those requirements best. They provide customised solutions to meet the needs of each client, taking into account the space, budget, and other needs. They also help with the installation and maintenance of sets and provide advice and guidance on bringing a production to life. Theatre productions looking for specialised engineering solutions, including Scott Fleary's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "The Scott Fleary team of engineers and metal fabricators are not only creators but also true artists. Encompassing a wide variety of crafts and skills, they can create anything from delicate, lightweight decorative pieces to fully structural platforms, all fabricated in our workshop. Our engineers also specialise in developing and creating motion and control solutions. We can provide services for various theatre projects, ranging from large-scale Broadway productions to smaller-scale productions."



Scott Fleary is one of the most well-known companies in London that have been in the business for the past 28 years. The firm takes a multi-disciplined strategy to cater to diverse sectors in the industry, not only to gain technology but also to establish an organisation that has a thorough awareness of all the disciplines, which is unmatched by its competitors.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends, Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both dreamed of building high-standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industries, using primary values, excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the challenging designs.



