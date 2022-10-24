Scott Fleary Offers Specialised Engineering Solutions for Theatre Sets Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- Scott Fleary, a leading provider of construction solutions to the creative service industry, offers specialised engineering solutions for theatre sets across the UK. With a wealth of experience and knowledge, they are committed to providing the highest quality of service and craftsmanship to help bring ideas to life. They use innovative materials and methods to create a wide range of products from their in-house designs and from working with some of the most talented designers in the country. They offer innovative custom theatre sets, props, and full theatre set design and production services.



They work with clients from professional theatre companies and arts organisations to schools, colleges, and local amateur dramatics societies. Their work ranges from bespoke mechanical and electrical design to installing complex production equipment to supplying specialist materials and services. When it comes to stage and theatre work, the organisation takes a phased approach to everything from project management to design technology and installation. Theatre owners looking for production engineering solutions can check out Scott Fleary's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "The Scott Fleary team of engineers and metal fabricators are not only creators but also true artists. Encompassing various crafts and skills, they can create anything from delicate, lightweight decorative pieces to fully structural platforms, all fabricated in our workshop. Equally, our engineers specialise in developing and creating motion and control solutions. With full confidence, all projects are completed on time, regardless of deadline and to a high standard."



Scott Fleary is one of the most sought-after providers of integrated services for stage and scenery design, installation, training, and maintenance. With the help of their experienced art technicians, they can provide top-notch services and deliver exceptional results with a high level of craftsmanship. From delicate, lightweight decorative pieces to entirely powerful platforms, they can produce anything that can enhance the visual appeal of your studio.



Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high-standard craftsmanship scenery for a broad spectrum of entertainment and arts industries, using primary values, excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



