Scott Fleary Offers Specialised Engineering Solutions to the Creative Service Industry in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2022 -- Scott Fleary, a well-known London stage set builder, offers specialised engineering solutions to the creative services industry, including live events, television, retail, and theatre. When it comes to stage and theatre work, the organisation takes a phased approach to everything from project management to design technology and installation. The company is known for creating custom stage sets for a variety of events, including marketing events, exhibitions, conferences, high-profile sporting events, and awards/gala banquets. They have a proven track record of producing single-use to touring structures, broadcast studios, television and set design stages, temporary buildings and semi-permanent installations.



The crew of engineers and metal fabricators at Scott Fleary aren't simply creators; they're artists as well. They can create anything using a wide range of crafts and skills, all made in their firm's workshop, from delicate lightweight decorative pieces to complete substantial platforms. Furthermore, their engineers work on designing, developing, and implementing motion and handling systems.



Talking about their services, Matt Scott said," The Scott Fleary team of engineers and metal fabricators are not only creators but also true artists. Encompassing a wide variety of crafts and skills, they can create anything from delicate lightweight decorative pieces to fully structural platforms, which are all fabricated in our workshop. Equally, our engineers also specialise in developing, creating motion and control solutions."



Scott Fleary, one of London's most well-known companies who has been in the business for the past 28 years. The firm takes a multi-disciplined strategy to cater to diverse sectors in the industry, not only to gain technology but also to establish an organisation that has a thorough awareness of all the disciplines, which is unmatched by its competitors. The company operates out of a 20,000 square foot modern unit workshop in Battersea, which allows them to provide bespoke engineering services to organisations of various shapes and sizes.



About Scott Fleary

Scott Fleary is a trusted provider of stunning scenery and technical solutions for the creative services industry. The company was officially founded in September 1993 by two friends Matthew Scott and Ken Fleary. They both had a dream to build high standard craftsmanship scenery for a wide spectrum of entertainment and arts industries, using primary values, excellence and creativity. The company is committed to providing the best bespoke construction solutions to the creative services industries, whilst employing innovative techniques to realise even the most challenging designs.



For more information, please visit: https://www.scottfleary.com/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/scottfleary/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/scott_fleary

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/organization-guest/company/scott-fleary-production-ltd

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/scottfleary/



Contact Details



Scott Fleary

Unit 1-4, 170 Rowan Rd, London SW16 5BN, United Kingdom

Phone: 020 8679 7513

Email: info@scottfleary.com